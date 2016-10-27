Oct 27 KPN :
* Q3 adjusted revenues 1.71 billion euros ($1.86 billion)
versus 1.76 billion euros year ago
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA 662 million euros versus 640 million
euros year ago
* Q3 net profit 45 million euros versus 87 million euros
year ago
* Q3 capex eur 265 million versus eur 276 million in reuters
poll
* Reuters Poll: Q3 revenue 1.70 billion euros; adjusted
EBITDA 631 million euros; net profit 65.0 million euros
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2015
* Sees 2016 capex around 1.2 billion euros
* Sees 2016 free cash flow (excluding TEFD dividend) > 650
million euros
* Sees 2016 additional cash flow via dividend from 15.5 pct
stake in Telefónica Deutschland
* KPN intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of
10 cents of euros in respect of 2016
* Fixed-Mobile bundles now represent 40 pct of postpaid base
(Q3 2015: 28 pct) and 35 pct of broadband base (Q3 2015: 25 pct)
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
