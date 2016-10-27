Oct 27 Offer By Rémy Cointreau To Acquire whisky producer Domaine Des Hautes Glaces Distillery

* Remy cointreau group (paris:rco) announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with shareholders of domaine des hautes glaces distillery with a view to acquiring its entire share capital

* The company did not provide a value for the transaction.