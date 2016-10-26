Oct 26 Sagax AB :

* Q3 rental income 403 million Swedish crowns ($45.23 million) versus 330 million crowns year ago

* Q3 profit from property management 296 million crowns versus 259 million crowns year ago

* Adjusted forecast for 2016

* Now sees 2016 profit from property management at 1.09 billion crowns, up from previously expected 1.06 billion crowns