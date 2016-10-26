BRIEF-Lightship Capital reports 9.9 pct in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, says may talk to co's board
* Lightship Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of May 10 - SEC filing
Oct 26 Sagax AB :
* Q3 rental income 403 million Swedish crowns ($45.23 million) versus 330 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit from property management 296 million crowns versus 259 million crowns year ago
* Adjusted forecast for 2016
* Now sees 2016 profit from property management at 1.09 billion crowns, up from previously expected 1.06 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9091 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
