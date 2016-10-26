BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Coromandel International Ltd
* Consol Sept quarter net profit 2.13 billion rupees
* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 35.75 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 1.62 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.70 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 36 billion rupees Source text : bit.ly/2eugeR2 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago