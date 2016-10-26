Oct 26 Coromandel International Ltd

* Consol Sept quarter net profit 2.13 billion rupees

* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 35.75 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 1.62 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.70 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 36 billion rupees