BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Dabur India Ltd
* Dabur India - medium to long prospects, esp for India , remain robust; co optimistic that domestic consumer demand would gain pace in months to come Source text - (bit.ly/2dJ7It6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago