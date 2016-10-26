Oct 26 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

* Sept quarter PAT 18.27 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 18.06 billion rupees

* Sept quarter income from operations 80.63 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 16.05 billion rupees; income from operations was 73.60 billion rupees

* Debt equity ratio as on Sept 30, 2016 is 6.88

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the NSE