Sparebanken Vest

* Q3 pre-tax profit 769 million Norwegian crowns ($93 million) (Reuters poll 600 million crowns)

* Q3 net interest income 592 million crowns (Reuters poll 608 million crowns)

* As of end of Q3, the bank's core tier 1 ratio was 14.8 pct, up from 12.2 pct in the same period last year

* Says distribution percentage will be between 50 and 80 pct of the equity holders' share of the profit

* Distribution percentage for 2016 is expected to be increased from the lower to the middle part of the dividend interval Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2729 Norwegian crowns)