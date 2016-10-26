Oct 26 Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd

* Deal in relation to sale of entire issued share capital of mapleleaf developments

* Consideration for disposal will be an amount determined by taking agreed value of property at rmb20 billion

* Sellers will make available from handover completion a total of rmb11 billion of vendor financing

* Sellers will also separately make available working capital facility of rmb300 million

* Hpl and chinex and champ (as sellers) and lksof (as seller guarantor for champ) entered into a sale and purchase agreement

* Agreement in relation to sale of entire issued share capital of mapleleaf developments