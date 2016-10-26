Oct 26 Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd
* Deal in relation to sale of entire issued share capital of
mapleleaf developments
* Consideration for disposal will be an amount determined by
taking agreed value of property at rmb20 billion
* Sellers will make available from handover completion a
total of rmb11 billion of vendor financing
* Sellers will also separately make available working
capital facility of rmb300 million
* Hpl and chinex and champ (as sellers) and lksof (as seller
guarantor for champ) entered into a sale and purchase agreement
* Agreement in relation to sale of entire issued share
capital of mapleleaf developments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: