UPDATE 2-Airbus hires outside monitors amid fraud investigations
* Airbus has warned of fines, curbs on some contracts (Adds shares, details, background)
Oct 26 Golar Lng Partners Lp :
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2eQhQS7 Further company coverage:
* Airbus has warned of fines, curbs on some contracts (Adds shares, details, background)
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately