Oct 26 Prosperity Bancshares Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.99
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc - increase in dividend of 13.33%
to $0.34 per share for Q4 2016
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.92 excluding items
* Prosperity Bancshares - net interest income before
provision for credit losses for three months ended September 30,
2016 was $154.1 million versus $156.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc - at September 30, 2016, oil and
gas loans totaled about $309 million or 3.2% of total loans -
sec filing
Source text (bit.ly/2eKUM8P)
