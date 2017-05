Oct 26 Emami Paper Mills Ltd

* Emami Paper Mills Ltd - sept quarter net profit 136.1 million rupees versus profit 4.1 million rupees year ago

* Emami Paper Mills Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 3.05 billion rupees versus 1.36 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2feRT2y) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)