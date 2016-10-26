UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree oil output cut needs 9-month extension
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
Oct 26 Africa Prudential Registrars Plc :
* Nine-months ended Sept. 2016 profit before tax of 925.2 million naira versus 1.19 billion naira year ago
* Nine-month revenue of 1.55 billion naira versus 1.76 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2eFswUk Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
May 22 General Electric Co said on Monday that the European Union's competition watchdog is investigating whether the industrial conglomerate provided misleading information during a merger review.