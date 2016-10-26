BRIEF-Fitch says political uncertainty raises Brazil banks' credit risks
Oct 26 Luen Thai Holdings Ltd
* hsbc, on behalf of offeror, intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire all of issued shares from shareholders at offer price of hk$1.80 per share
* aggregate cash consideration payable by offeror under offer will amount to HK$1.49 billion assuming full acceptance of offer
* offeror parent is Shangtex Holding co; offeror is Shangtex (Hong Kong) Limited
* Company intends to declare and pay a special interim cash dividend of not less than hk$0.82 per share
* application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On 27 october 2016
* For each share hk$1.80 in cash
* disposal vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and disposal purchaser entered into disposal agreement
* sale of disposal businesses at a total consideration of us$110.3mln
* disposal purchaser is torpedo management limited Source text (bit.ly/2eQgsi2) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 22 German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion said it will issue shares equivalent to 8.55 percent of its capital to partly refinance the $2.1 billion acquisition of Dematic in 2016.