UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree oil output cut needs 9-month extension
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
Oct 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill says it plans to reduce restaurant level operating costs and general and administrative costs as a percent of revenue in 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dVL5oK) Further company coverage:
May 22 General Electric Co said on Monday that the European Union's competition watchdog is investigating whether the industrial conglomerate provided misleading information during a merger review.