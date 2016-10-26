Oct 26 Exide Industries Ltd

* Exide Industries Ltd - sept quarter net profit after tax 1.81 billion rupees

* Exide Industries Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 21.75 billion rupees

* Exide Industries -declared interim dividend of 1.6 rupees per share

* Exide Industries Ltd - net profit after tax in sept quarter last year was 1.48 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 19.65 billion rupees