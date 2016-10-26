BRIEF-Fitch says political uncertainty raises Brazil banks' credit risks
Oct 26 Przedsiebiorstwo Przemyslu Spozywczego PEPEES Sa :
* Says 9-month preliminary revenue 129.9 million zlotys ($32.9 million) versus 106.3 million zlotys year ago
* 9-month preliminary net profit 9.7 million zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys year ago
* 9-month preliminary operating profit 13.5 million zlotys versus 5.3 million zlotys year ago
* The increase in profit helped by higher sales, especially on export, and increased production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9540 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 22 German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion said it will issue shares equivalent to 8.55 percent of its capital to partly refinance the $2.1 billion acquisition of Dematic in 2016.