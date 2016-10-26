BRIEF-Fitch says political uncertainty raises Brazil banks' credit risks
Oct 26 Global International Credit Group Ltd :
* GICL, as lender, entered into new loan agreements with customer, as borrower
* GICL has agreed to grant secured loans in amount of hk$122.5 million for a term of 12 months
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY