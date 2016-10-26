BRIEF-W W Grainger says issued $400 million of 4.20% senior notes due 2047
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
Oct 26 Myriad Genetics Inc
* Says its BRACanalysis CDx test accurately identified patients who may benefit from treatment with Olaparib
* Says BRACanalysis CDx test was included in SOLO2 study as a diagnostic with olaparib
* Says results showed that Olaparib-treated patients achieved primary endpoint of prolonged PFS
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY