Oct 26 Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA :

* Reports Q3 net profit 1.9 million euros ($2.07 million) versus 2.5 million euros a year ago

* Q3 revenue 131.4 million euros versus 133.9 million euros a year ago

* Says it is reasonable to believe that the group will achieve FY net profit, excluding non-recurring items, in line with the previous fiscal year