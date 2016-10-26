Oct 26 Hero Motocorp Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 10.04 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 84.49 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 7.86 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 73.46 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 9.24 billion rupees

* Says in the global markets, industry continues to face headwinds