BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Hero Motocorp Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 10.04 billion rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 84.49 billion rupees
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 7.86 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 73.46 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 9.24 billion rupees
* Says in the global markets, industry continues to face headwinds Source text: bit.ly/2eLaaSI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago