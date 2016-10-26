Oct 26 Tai United Holdings Ltd -

* Intends to develop property investment business by establishing a portfolio of quality commercial (including hospitality) and residential properties

* Residential properties located in cities of United Kingdom and other countries with a target portfolio size ranging from GBP1.0 billion to GBP2.0 billion

* Group may require additional funding of at least approximately HK$6.8 billion subsequent to completion of rights issue

* Expects that property investment business will generate rental income for group, which may benefit from capital appreciation as well.

* Also enters into negotiations with potential vendors in respect of possible acquisition of a hotel in hangzhou to about HK$1.44 billion

* Expects to satisfy funding needs by way of debt or equity financing from banks or other investors