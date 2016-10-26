BRIEF-LOEWS CORP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY
Oct 26 Tai United Holdings Ltd -
* Intends to develop property investment business by establishing a portfolio of quality commercial (including hospitality) and residential properties
* Residential properties located in cities of United Kingdom and other countries with a target portfolio size ranging from GBP1.0 billion to GBP2.0 billion
* Group may require additional funding of at least approximately HK$6.8 billion subsequent to completion of rights issue
* Expects that property investment business will generate rental income for group, which may benefit from capital appreciation as well.
* Also enters into negotiations with potential vendors in respect of possible acquisition of a hotel in hangzhou to about HK$1.44 billion
* Expects to satisfy funding needs by way of debt or equity financing from banks or other investors Source text (bit.ly/2dW8vKJ) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.