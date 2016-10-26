BRIEF-Citi issues statement on settlement with U.S. DOJ related to Banamex USA
* Citi statement on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
Oct 26 Central China Real Estate Ltd :
* Henan zhongyuan central china city development limited entered into a management entrustment contract
* Contract for developing real estate project with guo wuquan and chen chunming as well as henan kangshiju properties limited
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Citi statement on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
* Piper jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services