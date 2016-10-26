BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Excel Crop Care Ltd
* Excel Crop Care Ltd - sept quarter net profit 252.1 million rupees versus profit 186 million rupees year ago
* Excel Crop Care Ltd - sept quarter net sales 2.74 billion rupees versus 2.43 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago