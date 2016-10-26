UPDATE 2-Turkish police detain two hunger-striking teachers in raids - lawyers
* Police use tear gas to break up protest, detain demonstrators
Oct 26 Vital Mobile Holdings Ltd
* expects to record a significant decrease in profit attributable to owners of company for year ending 31 december 2016
* expected result mainly due to a substantial fall in revenue and gross profit margin. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police use tear gas to break up protest, detain demonstrators
* Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust announces its intention to sell approximately 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat plc