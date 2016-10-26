Oct 26 (Reuters) -

* Joint Announcement In Relation To The Potential Disposal Of Chiyu Banking Corporation Limited

* Approved by respective boards of directors of Bank Of China And Bochk (Holdings) that substantive proposal of potential disposal may be implemented

* Proposal of disposal may be implemented upon fulfillment of such conditions and at such time as approved by board of directors of bochk.