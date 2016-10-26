BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 2.07 billion rupees
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 14.06 billion rupees
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 2.79 billion rupees
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 5.09 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 16.57 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2dJG6UO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago