Oct 26 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 2.07 billion rupees

* Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 14.06 billion rupees

* Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 2.79 billion rupees

* Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 5.09 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 16.57 billion rupees