Oct 26 Reserve Bank of India:

* Circulation of counterfeit (fake) currency notes - public notice

* Reserve Bank is considering additional identity requirements for the use of indian banknotes in large numbers

* "Unscrupulous elements are putting into circulation fake indian currency notes of higher denominations in the course of normal transactions"

* "Caution the public to subject notes that are accepted to careful scrutiny" Source text: bit.ly/2eLb8hR (Bengaluru newsroom)