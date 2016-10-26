BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
* Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 200.4 million rupees
* Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 20.52 billion rupees
* Thomas Cook (India) Ltd -consol net loss in sept quarter last year was 68.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 13.11 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2eL8Ij1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago