Oct 26 Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

* Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 200.4 million rupees

* Thomas Cook (India) Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 20.52 billion rupees

* Thomas Cook (India) Ltd -consol net loss in sept quarter last year was 68.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 13.11 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2eL8Ij1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)