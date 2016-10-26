BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd
* Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - sept quarter net profit 379.2 million rupees versus profit 555.4 million rupees year ago
* Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 5.81 billion rupees versus 5.74 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago