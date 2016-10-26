Oct 26 Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd

* Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - sept quarter net profit 379.2 million rupees versus profit 555.4 million rupees year ago

* Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 5.81 billion rupees versus 5.74 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2eQHplZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)