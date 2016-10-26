BRIEF-Marathon Patent's unit receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
Oct 26 Praxair Inc -
* Praxair signs long-term contract with Meglobal, expands carbon dioxide capabilities in the u.s. Gulf coast
* Praxair -new air separation unit (asu), expected to start up in 2019, will provide oxygen to meglobal's plant for use in its eg manufacturing process
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL