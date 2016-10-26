BRIEF-Marathon Patent's unit receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
Oct 26 Lg Chem Ltd
* Sunrun and LG Chem announce U.S. partnership for energy storage
* Sunrun will offer LG Chem's lithium-ion RESU batteries through Sunrun Brightbox Generation Plus Energy Storage Systems
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL