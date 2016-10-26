Oct 26 Northern Power Systems Corp

* Says entered into that certain asset purchase agreement with Weg Electric Corp and Weg Equipamentos El*Icos S.A.

* Purchase price for assets consists of $5.3 million and certain royalties payable by WEG to NPS

* Says asset purchase agreement to sell its utility-scale wind turbines business to WEG

* Weg will pay co up to a further $17.5 million in royalty payments over next decade for turbines shipped outside of South America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: