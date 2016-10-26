BRIEF-AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 Coca-Cola Co
* CEO on conf call - continue to see challenges in many emerging and developing markets
* COO on conf call - macro challenges persisted in certain emerging markets, such as Argentina and Venezuela, hurting consolidated unit case volume growth
* COO on conf call - returned to growth in china driven by strong activation of Olympic campaign, improved execution, and better weather
* COO on conf call - have largely worked through wholesale inventory issue in China
* COO on conf call - addressing raw material shortages in Venezuela by rapidly scaling availability of zero sugar portfolio
* COO on conf call - economic environment in Russia improving slightly as the price of oil stabilizes
* COO on conf call - expanding portfolio in Europe by lifting smart water and Honest Tea brands from the US and shifting them to europe
* COO - providing more sugar-free options around the world, have launched Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, with a new and improved taste
* COO - currently have over 200 reformulation initiatives under way to reduce added sugar
* COO - in great britain, reduced the sugar and calories in brands such as sprite and fanta by 30%
* In volume terms, current split between sparkling and stills is 70/30, that split has been moving in favor of stills by about a point a year
* Did well in premium categories of still beverages in Q3, juice businesses and some of the tea businesses were a little weaker Further company coverage:
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: