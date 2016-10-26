BRIEF-Citi issues statement on settlement with U.S. DOJ related to Banamex USA
* Citi statement on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
Oct 26 Consilium AB :
* Consilium Säkerhet Syd AB Malmö has received an order from region skåne, region service of automatic fire protection in Hässleholms Hospital
* Consilium will install six central units for automatic fire detection systems and approximately 3,000 detectors Source text: bit.ly/2dWlKLe
* Piper jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services