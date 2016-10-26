Oct 26 Truecar Inc :

* Truecar Inc - projects total new vehicle sales, including fleet deliveries, will reach 1.36 million units in October, down by 6.6 percent from a year ago

* Truecar Inc - SAAR for total light vehicle sales is estimated 17.86 million units for October, down from an 18.16 million-unit SAAR a year ago

* Truecar Inc - hurricane Matthew "dampens" vehicle sales growth in October