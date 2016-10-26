BRIEF-Marathon Patent's unit receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
Oct 26 Dynavax Technologies Corp :
* Dynavax Technologies announces sub-group results from HBV-23, pivotal phase 3 trial of its investigational hepatitis B vaccine heplisav-B
* Dynavax Technologies - says analysis shows heplisav-B, when administered as two doses over one month, induced significantly higher seroprotection rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: