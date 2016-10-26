Oct 26 Nissan North America:

* Nissan confirmed today the end of production of the Nissan Tsuru in Mexico by May 2017

* Expects to continue Mexican sales and production leadership despite ceasing production of sedan

* New Daimler and Renault-Nissan alliance joint-venture manufacturing complex will start production in late 2017

* Continue to support Tsuru customers by offering service, parts for repair, maintenance of vehicles for foreseeable future

* Overall production volume will not be affected by Tsuru announcement due to production increases at company's 2 aguascalientes plants