Oct 26 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc :

* Directorate change

* Chairman Alan Cook, has confirmed that he will retire from board at end of his six-year term as scheduled on March 31 2017

* Cook has confirmed his decision to board at this time in order to allow sufficient time to appoint a successor

