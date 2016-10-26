BRIEF-Piper Jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services
* Piper jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services
Oct 26 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc :
* Directorate change
* Chairman Alan Cook, has confirmed that he will retire from board at end of his six-year term as scheduled on March 31 2017
* Cook has confirmed his decision to board at this time in order to allow sufficient time to appoint a successor
* Selection process is now underway and a further announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Piper jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qOS0EV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)