Oct 26 Mondelez International Inc :

* Mondelez - EMEA market dynamics down in Q3, especially in Middle East as Gulf states, Saudi Arabia deal with pressures due to persistent low oil prices - conf call

* Mondelez executive - planning for continued weak demand from the Middle East markets over next few quarters - conf call

* Mondelez - rise in Q3 adjusted operating margin driven by overhead reductions due to zero based budgeting, expansion of shared services - conf call

* Mondelez - India posted mix single-digit growth in operating margins in Q3 driven in part by continued strength in chocolate, launch of Bournvita biscuits - conf call

* Mondelez executive - encouraged by early market feedback on launch of Milka chocolate in China - conf call

* Mondelez - consistent with Q2, Q3 organic net revenue in Brazil continued to be difficult as economy remained in deep recession - conf call

* Mondelez - planning for challenging situation in Brazil to continue into at least H1 2017 - conf call Further company coverage: