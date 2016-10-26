BRIEF-Piper Jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services
* Piper jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services
Oct 26 Enerchina Holdings Ltd -
* Clarification in respect of certain media articles
* Refers to media articles appearing on 24 October 2016 and 25 October 2016 reporting on a non-wholly owned subsidiary of company
* Ma Huateng, Ma Mingzhe And Ma Yun are not joint venture partners to possible joint venture
* Application has been made by company for resumption of trading in shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 27 October 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2eaMdTh) Further company coverage:
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qOS0EV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)