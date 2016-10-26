Oct 26 Boeing Co :

* Boeing forecasts world air cargo traffic to grow long term as economy strengthens

* Says projects air cargo traffic will grow at an annual rate of 4.2 percent over next 20 years

* Forecasts that world air cargo fleet will expand by 70 percent by 2035, adding a total of 2,370 freighters to market

* Projects e-commerce market will be one of primary factors driving growth, reaching $3.6 trillion by 2020

* China's express market keeps expanding, with a five-year growth rate of 55 percent in volume and 39 percent in revenue

* Forecast shows markets linked to Asia will lead all other international markets in long term average air cargo growth