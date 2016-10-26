Italy offers multinationals voluntary "webtax" to avoid wrangles
ROME, May 22 Italy sought to boost revenue from multinational internet companies on Monday by offering them the chance to agree on their future tax bills rather than risk disputes.
Oct 27 Asm Pacific Technology Ltd :
* Q3 revenue US$540.6 million, up 29.9 percent
* Q3 net profit HK$578 million up 220.7%
* "Group's billings in q4 would decline by a double-digit percentage on a quarterly basis"
* "Net profit of the group this year would likely surpass the net profit achieved last year by a large margin" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. PATENT CASE AGAINST PARROT DISMISSED Source text: http://bit.ly/2q9gasY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)