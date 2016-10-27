Oct 27 Wenzhou Kangning Hospital co ltd

* Kn Hospital-voluntary Announcement - Strategic Cooperation Agreement With Kuanping Capital

* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with ningbo meishan bonded port kuanyuan investment management

* Co will provide consultancy service to assist fund in identifying and evaluating potential investment

* Will be granted preferred right to provide entrustment management services to any psychiatric institutions that fund acquires