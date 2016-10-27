Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
Oct 27 Wenzhou Kangning Hospital co ltd
* Kn Hospital-voluntary Announcement - Strategic Cooperation Agreement With Kuanping Capital
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with ningbo meishan bonded port kuanyuan investment management
* Co will provide consultancy service to assist fund in identifying and evaluating potential investment
* Will be granted preferred right to provide entrustment management services to any psychiatric institutions that fund acquires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.