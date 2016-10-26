Oct 26 Ipsos Sa

* Q3 revenue: 431.7 million euros ($471.16 million) (+0.9 pct) organic growth: +3.2 pct

* Should experience 2016 Q4 growth close to that shown since beginning of financial year

* Operating margin for 2016 will be equivalent to that of 2015