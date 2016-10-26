BRIEF-Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust intends to sell 17 mln shares in Just Eat
* Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust announces its intention to sell approximately 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat plc
Oct 26 Prodware SA :
* In H1 Prodware generated 84.5 million euros ($92.24 million) in revenue compared with 91.1 million euros in first half of 2015
* H1 EBITDA 17.1 million euros versus 18.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit group share 4.2 million euros versus 6.0 million euros year ago
* Order book remains good in second half of financial year, in a volatile global economic environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust announces its intention to sell approximately 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat plc
* Q1 REVENUE 142.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 92.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO