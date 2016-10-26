Oct 26 Asm International Nv :

* Q3 net sales 144.2 million euros ($157.37 million) versus 145 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q3 gross profit margin 44.2 percent versus 43.4 percent year ago

* Q3 net earnings 33.1 million euros versus 42.8 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBIT 16.8 million euros versus 18.8 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q3 new orders at 123 million euros were 23 pct below the Q2 2016 level

* For Q4 we expect sales between 150 million- 170 million euros, while we expect an order intake of 130 million-160 million euros, both on a currency comparable level