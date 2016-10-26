Oct 26 Visiativ Sa :

* 9 months revenue 64.6 million euros ($70.50 million) versus 44.2 million euros year ago

* Confirms target of above 105 million euros in turnover on the full year 2016 while improving its operating profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)