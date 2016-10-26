BRIEF-SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
Oct 27 Nikkei
* Fancl to invest about 1.5 billion yen for additional production equipment at its factory in Chiba Prefecture, to boost output capacity by 60%. - Nikkei
* Fancl aims to reach sales of 46 billion yen, roughly 1.6 times the current figure, for its supplements segment in fiscal 2017- Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2ewr6xL) Further company coverage:
* Miranda Curtis will step down from board at end of her second three-year term on 1 February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: