Oct 27 Lonza Group AG

* Says sees core ebitda of chf 1 billion by end of 2017

* Says core ronoa forecasted above 20% in 2017

* Says strong momentum in q3 gives us confidence to specify that core ebit is on track to cross 15% growth line for full-year 2016

* Says mid-term guidance will be reviewed by mid-2017

* Says confirmed: sales growth of low- to mid-single digits on average per year until 2018