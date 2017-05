Oct 26 Arlington Asset Investment Corp :

* Arlington Asset Investment Corp - board of directors approved a series of matters "designed to enhance company's overall corporate governance"

* Arlington Asset Investment Corp - matters include adopting a majority vote standard in uncontested director elections

* Arlington Asset Investment Corp - matters include prohibiting hedging in company's equity securities and limiting ability to pledge such securities

* Arlington Asset Investment Corp - matters include steps to eliminate all outstanding shares of company's class b common stock, par value $0.01/share

* Arlington Asset Investment Corp - matters include reducing number of public company directorships that any one director may hold Source text : bit.ly/2ewvyMX Further company coverage: